Chelan Food Bank Looking For A Strong 2017

The Chelan Food Bank is looking ahead to 2017- after a strong 2016.

Kori Brown is an intern with the Chelan Food Bank- and told KOZI that in 2016- they gave away nearly 10% more food than the year before…

010317 Chelan Food Bank 1 :18 “…about 225 seniors.”

Kyle Sparks, Director of the Chelan Food bank, says there is a definite need in the community…

010317 Chelan Food Bank 2 :32 “…kind of community experience.”

Sparks says the Chelan Food Bank relies heavily on donations and local food drives- much like the KOZI sponsored Soup Drive currently taking place…

010317 Chelan Food Bank 3 :56 “…come in first part of January.”

20% of adults are living in poverty, with 68% of school children qualifying for free and reduced lunch and 35% of households earning less than $35,000 a year.

If you feel that the Chelan Food Bank can help you and your family- Sparks says, come on in…

010317 Chelan Food Bank 4 :22 “…a need, there’s no restrictions.”

If you are interested in serving as a volunteer for the Chelan Food Bank- give them a call at 888-2114.