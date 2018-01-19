Chelan Fire & Rescue Welcomed New Assistant Fire Chief Of Volunteer Services- Brandon Asher

Chelan County Fire District 7- Chelan Fire and Rescue welcomed their new Assistant Fire Chief of Volunteer Services, Brandon Asher, at their Commissioner’s Meeting last week.

Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, told KOZI the department now has a few fresh faces after swearing in a new commissioners, the hiring of Assistant Chief Asher and the addition of a Chaplain to the department…

011818 Ast Chief Asher 1 :26 “.his badge as well.”

Lemon says Assistant Chief Asher will also be working with the fire departments in Orondo and Entiat on volunteer recruitment and retention- and is being paid for by way of a grant…

011818 Ast Chief Asher 2 :42 “…the four year period.”

Assistant Chief Asher started his career as a volunteer in 1993 with Entiat before being hired by the Moses Lake Fire Department- where he worked for five years. Asher then moved on to the Arlington Fire Department, serving as Fire Captain, where he worked for 15 years.