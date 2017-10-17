Chelan Fire & Rescue Sends Three Firefighters And Engine To Support California Fires

Chelan Fire & Rescue has joined three other eastern and central Washington fire districts in sending help to the firefighters in central California…

101717 Firefighters to CA 1 :10 “…there to support that.”

That’s Chelan County Fire District 7 Commissioner, Tom Peters.

Career Firefighters, Lieutenant Dale Rodman, Firefighter/EMT, Adam Jones and Firefighter/EMT, Troy Keene, have been deployed to California as part of WA State Strike Team 10- consisting of 6 engine companies from the city of Spokane, Spokane fire district 8, chelan fire district 1 and chelan fire and rescue.

Chelan Assjstant Fire Chief Mark Donnell says the three firefighters and Engine 72 will be out of the area for approximately 2 weeks…

101717 Firefighters to CA 2 :04 “…they’ll have travel time.”

It’s just under 1,000 miles, and a little more than 15 hours driving time from Chelan to Santa Rosa California.

Officials say more than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blazes and additional resources are coming from throughout the country, Canada and Australia.