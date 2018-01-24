Chelan Fire & Rescue Improves A Notch On Washington Fire Rating

The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau evaluates all Washington Communities for their fire protection suppression capabilities and assigns a protection class of 1 through 10.

Chelan Fire District 7 received their most recent results, and Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, says the district saw some improvement that could lower some insurance rates…

The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau evaluates four key topics: water supply, emergency communications, fire safety control and the fire department itself – which includes equipment and the number of firefighters.

Chief Lemon says personnel numbers, including volunteers, is where Chelan Fire & Rescue will be working towards improvement…

Again, the new Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau’s Fire Rating for Chelan Fire District 7 will take effect April 1st-