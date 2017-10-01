Chelan Fire & Rescue Hires 6 New Firefighters

Chelan Fire and Rescue welcomes six new Firefighter/EMT’s to our team. These positions are funded by a two year FEMA SAFER Grant to provide for safe staffing levels. The six new members will spend the next six weeks on days going through orientation and recruit training before being assigned to shift work. That will bring our staffing levels to four personnel on each of the three shifts. Four firefighters is the minimum number of personnel required to be on scene before they can engage in interior firefighting operations, according to Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 305-296. We will share more information about each of the new firefighters in the weeks to come, please helps us welcome them aboard. Left to right; Steven Saugen, Taylor Rains, Tyee Zacher, Marco Aurilio, Justin Thorpe and Joseph Cox.