Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners Holding Special Meeting Tonight At 6pm

Chelan County Fire District 7- Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners will meet in Special Session tonight at 6pm.

Deputy Chief of Operations, Mark Donnell, says the sole purpose of tonight’s meeting is to listen to a presentation from a citizens task force that was assembled last September…

Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners are facing a dilemma. In January of 2017, Chelan Fire and Rescue, using Federal grant monies, hired six additional full time career firefighters- bringing the total to 12 full time career firefighters.

Fire Commissioner, Tom Peters, said the Federal Safer Grant pays for the six additional full time firefighters through the end of 2018. But, then, the money runs out…

In addition to the 12 full time career firefighters, Chelan Fire & Rescue has a full time Fire Chief, a full time Deputy Chief of Operations, a full time Assistant Fire Chief, an administrative staff, and a full time mechanic..

The citizens task force will report their findings and recommendations to Chelan County Fire District 7 Commissioners tonight at 6pm at the Chelan Fire Hall on Wapato Ave.

The Special meeting is open to the public and KOZI will be attending.

Tune in tomorrow morning shortly after 7AM for a complete recap of tonight’s Special meeting.