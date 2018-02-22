Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners Holding Meeting This Afternoon To Discuss Potential Levy Lid Lift

Just two weeks after a Citizen Task-force told Chelan County Fire & Rescue Commissioners that they didn’t believe district voters would support an increase in fire district taxes- Commissioners are meeting this afternoon to talk about a levy lid lift proposal.

Last fall, Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners appointed a 10 person citizens task-force to look at Fire District 7 operations- current and future.

Chelan Fire & Rescue currently has 12 full time career firefighters- six of those positions are funded by Federal grant that expires at the end of the year.

To retain those six firefighters after December 31st- they would need to come up with an additional $1 million…

1

That’s Chelan County Fire District 7 Commissioner, Tom Peters.

He shared this exchange with task-force members when they presented their findings to Commissioners earlier this month…

2

Shortly after the Citizen Task-force presentation, Commissioners set a special meeting for March 2nd to talk about long range planning and financial funding. A few days later, they moved that meeting forward to Wednesday, February 28th – then three days later they moved it again to today- Thursday, February 22nd.

Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners will meet at 3pm this afternoon at the Chelan Fire Hall on E. Wapato.

They will discuss a fire levy lid lift and then consider resolution 2018-01- calling for a levy lid lift- with potential for action.

Of course, KOZI will be at the meeting – tune in tomorrow morning for our 7AM news when we will have a recap of this afternoon’s Chelan Fire & Rescue Special Commission Meeting.