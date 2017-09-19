Chelan Fire & Rescue Awarded FEMA Grant That Will Help With Volunteer Program

Chelan Fire & Rescue, along with Chelan County Fire District 8, of Entiat, and Douglas County Fire District 4, of Orondo, are celebrating the award of a Federal Emergency Management Grant that will help with their volunteer program…

091917 FEMA Grant 1 :13 “…924 thousand dollars.”

That’s Chelan County Fire District 7 Chief, Tim Lemon…

091917 FEMA Grant 2 :41 “…try to increase those numbers.”

Lemon said having a full time employee dedicated to recruitment of volunteers will be a big shot in the arm to all three fire agencies…

091917 FEMA Grant 3 :39 “…by the first of the year.”