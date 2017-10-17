Chelan Fire & Rescue Assembles Citizen Task Force

On January 1st, 2017, Chelan Fire & rescue, using federal grant monies, hired 6 additional full time career firefighters.

That brought the district up to 12 career firefighters, plus a chief, an assistant chief, administration and a full time mechanic…

101617 CCFD Citizen Taskforce 1 :15 “…at a critical juncture.”

That’s fire commissioner, Tom Peters.

The federal safer grant pays for the 6 additional full time firefighters through 2018. But then, the money runs out…

101617 CCFD Citizen Taskforce 2 :24 “…so we want a lot of input.”

Assistant Chief, Mark Donnell, says admin and fire commissioners came up with the idea of assembling a citizens taskforce…

101617 CCFD Citizen Taskforce 3 :13 “…over the next 5-10 years.”

Commissioners Peters says the taskforce has been asked to come up with a list of recommendations before the end of the year…

101617 CCFD Citizen Taskforce 4 :20 “…that they come up with.”

Six full time career firefighters would cost taxpayers somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million per year.