Chelan Fire & Rescue Accepting Applications To Fill Vacant Commission Position

Chelan Fire & Rescue is now accepting applications from individuals interested in being appointed to fill a vacant Fire Commission position.

The three person Board of Fire Commissioners is non-partisan part time legislative body. When a vacancy occurs, state law provides that it be filled by appointment of the board. The chosen appointee serves the rest of the vacated board member’s term. In this case, the term of the vacant seat lasts until November, 2019.

To be considered, applicants are asked to submit an application with a declaration of eligibility and a resume and cover letter detailing the applicant’s previous and current involvement in the Chelan community.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5pm Friday, April 6 to the Administrative Office Manager at the Chelan Fire Station 71 on East Wapato Avenue.

Applicant information will be forwarded to Chelan County Elections for verification of eligibility.

Fire Commissioners will review all qualified applicants and an appointee will be named at the Wednesday, May 9 regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

Application forms are available online at chelan7.com.

Or, for more information call the Chelan Fire & Rescue Administrative office at 682-4476.