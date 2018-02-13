Chelan Fire District 7, Chelan Fire & Rescue Volunteer Open Houses Planned For This Week

When a citizens task force was asked to analyze operations at Chelan Fire and Rescue, they knew going in that volunteers play a critical role in keeping the community safe.

Task force Chairperson, Nan Bolomey, re-iterated the importance of volunteers when the task force presented their findings last week to Chelan Fire and Rescue Commissioners…

1

Again, that’s Nan Bolomey. Chair of the Chelan Fire and Rescue citizens task force.

She was recognizing newly hired Assistant Fire Chief of Volunteer Services, Brandon Asher…

2

So that’s Thursday, 5pm-7pm at Chelan Falls Fire Station – and Saturday from 11-2 at Station 74- the airport, Apple Acres Fire Station.

If you just can’t wait, and you’d like more information, stop by the Chelan Fire Station during normal operation hours Monday through Friday on Wapato Avenue in downtown Chelan.