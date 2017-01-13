Chelan Fire Chief Credits Community For Low Fire Calls This Winter

Emergency calls to Chelan Fire and Rescue have been down so far this winter season. That’s good news for Chief Tim Lemon, who credits the community with taking preventative safety measures that’s kept the level of incidents low. However, there was a fire late last Friday night at the Tin Lilly restaurant:

All that, Lemon says, is a precautionary lesson for home and business ownersowners:

More good news for Chelan Fire and Rescue are six new firefighters added to the staff, paid for with grants from FEMA and funded for two years.