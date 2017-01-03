Chelan FFA to host District VII Leadership Career Development Event

The Chelan FFA will once again host the District VII Leadership Career Development Event on Wednesday March 22, 2017 FFA members from all over NCW will converge on Chelan to compete for the opportunity to represent District VII at the State Leadership CDEs held at the Washington State FFA Convention in May on campus of Washington State University. Members from Leavenworth to Oroville will vie for the four spots that will qualify them for state competition.

The events include Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Creed, Parliamentary Procedure, and Conduct of Meetings Career Development Events. 21 volunteers are needed to judge all the events except Parliamentary Procedure and Novice Parli. No experience is necessary only a willingness to help influence the lives of the next generation of leaders in the Agriculture Industry in NCW. The time commitment starts at 3:30 PM and depending on which CDE you judge will be done by 6:30 PM.

The Prepared Public Speaking event involves participants preparing a six to eight minute speech on an agriculture related topic. The Extemporaneous Public Speaking contest requires members to draw three topics from a hat and then choose one and prepare a four to six minute speech on that topic in a thirty minute preparation period. The Creed CDE requires first year members to recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answer a series of three questions. The Novice Parli CDE requires a team of first year members perform the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of an FFA Meeting and complete a short Parliamentary Procedure Demonstration. The Parliamentary Procedure CDE requires teams of six members to solve a problem using a specific set of parliamentary motions.

If you would like to help out as a judge, please contact Chelan FFA Advisor, Rod Cool or Student CDE Coordinator Stephanie Olivera at Chelan High School, 509-682-4061 during school hours or via email at coolr@chelanschools.org Judges will be provided with a judging packet, dinner, and the satisfaction of making a difference in the lives of young people.