Chelan FFA Plant Sale Is Saturday, April 29th 8AM – 1PM

For Immediate Release— The Greenhouse at the Chelan High School Agriculture Education Department is over flowing with plants and that’s a sure sign that spring is here. So mark your calendars for the Annual CHS Agriculture Education Department Spring Plant Sale on Saturday April 29th from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Agriscience Biological Systems II Students have raised an excellent crop of over 10,000 plants just waiting to go home to your yard or garden. They have growing and nurturing these plants and working in the Greenhouse since late January and have a great crop of bedding plants and vegetable starts on the way for you. From Geraniums to Lobelia, Celosia to Begonias, Dusty Miller to Marigolds, Peppers to Petunias, Tomatoes to Cucumbers, and Wave Petunia hanging baskets and patio pots, and all are being tended by Chelan FFA members.

As always for best selection come early, quality is excellent, quantities are limited. So make a plan to come to the plant sale and see what these kids have done.