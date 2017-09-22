Chelan Falls Business Owner Flees Country Ahead Of Sentencing For Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

A former Chelan Falls resident was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison this week fr filing fraudulent tax returns, however, it’s unlikely he will serve that sentence anytime soon– authorities say he has fled the country.

In February of this year, 46 year old Jose Echeverria, of Chelan Falls, pled guilty to filing a fraudulent 2011 Federal tax return. According to documents filed with the court, from 2009-2012, Echeverria owned and operated a produce sales business. He filed fraudulent income tax returns for each of those years and under-reported his income by a total of $565,000.

During that same time frame, Echeverria wired hundreds of thousands of dollars in unreported income to an account in Mexico to purchase land, vacation homes and vehicles for his personal use.

Following his February guilty plea, sentencing was scheduled for May- then postponed several times.

Unable to locate Echeverria, authorities decided to sentence him this week.

In addition to the term of 30 months in prison, he was also ordered to one year of supervised released, and pay $183,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Echeverria remains a fugitive.