Chelan Educator Arrested For Criminal Sexual Misconduct

For the second time in a span of just one week, an educator with ties to Chelan, has been charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a student.

Appearing in Douglas County Superior Court on Wednesday, Roy Figueroa, a para-educator and assistant baseball coach at Chelan High School, was charged with felony sexual misconduct for an alleged sexual relationship with a 16 year old student.

Fifueroa was charged in Douglas County Superior Court because that is where the student lives, and where the alleged misconduct took place.

Last week, Eddie Bush, a technology teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School, in Kennewick and wrestling coach for Kiona-Benton City School District, was arrested and charged in Walla Walla County Superior Court on 2 felony counts of child pornography.

Bush is a 2006 Chelan High School Graduate, Figueroa graduated from Chelan High School in 2008.