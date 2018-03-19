Chelan Douglas Land Trust Cashmere Canyons Preserve Project Could Bring 10 Miles Of Trails

The Chelan Douglas Land Trust, working with generous private landowners has permanently conserved more than 2,000 acres near Cashmere.

Curt Soper, Chelan Douglas Land Trust Executive Director, says two parcels of land are included in this conservation act…

1

Over 10 miles of trails will be open to the public with stunning wildflower displays and sweeping views from the Columbia River to the high cascades.

The first priority, Soper says, is to establish a trail head…

2

The land trust is seeking funding to design and build a trail head- and will also manage the trail head…

3

To learn more about the Chelan Douglas Land Trust and the Cashmere Canyons Preserve Project, visit their website at www.cdlandtrust.org