Chelan Doctor Accused Of Over Prescribing Opioid To Patients

Long time Chelan Valley doctor, Michael Travers, is firmly denying charges from the Department of Health that he has been over prescribing opioid to his patients for a number of years.

Following a private meeting last week- a three member Quality Assurance Commission immediately restricted the license of Dr Travers, alleging that he violated the standard of care in relation to established Washington State pain rules for treatment of patients with non-cancer pain.

Dr. Travers has been ordered to cease prescribing opioids until charges are resolved.

Allegations say Dr. Travers didn’t use sufficient monitoring to ensure that controlled substances were take as prescribed and without appropriate attention to the underlying cause of pain.

Dr. Travers has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

Though Dr. Travers has been unavailable for comment, his legal counsel told KOZI that Dr. Travers denies all of the allegations and strongly disagrees with the medical commission’s interpretations of Washington State pain laws.

We’ll have more on this breaking story throughout the week.