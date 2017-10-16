Chelan Cross country team traveled for the Oroville Invitational

The Chelan Cross country team traveled to Oroville for the Oroville Invitational this past week. Eleven teams competed at Lake Osoyoos State Park. Javier Torres ran number one for the team improving his time from last year by over 40 seconds placing 16th. Logan Manier and Ezequal Campos were close by placing 18th and 23rd respectively. For the JV boys race Javier Pastor placed first for the team earning 23rd , improving his time by over just under a minute and a half.

For the girls Rosa Lopez led the goats placing 19th out of 62 runners. Olivea Nygreen (21), Ashlyn Sanderson (23), Lana Fielding (44) , and Audrey Gilleland (59) rounded out the team.

Up Next League meet at Walla Walla Park in Wenatchee October 25th