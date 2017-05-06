Chelan Couple To “Charge Across Washington” In Electric Vehicle This Week

A Chelan couple will be embarking on a two day journey starting today in what they are calling “Charge Across Washington,” showcasing the electric vehicle charging station network, developed by Plug-In- North Central Washington.

Randy and Anne Brooks left this morning from Everett on their way to Spokane, driving an electric vehicle along the historic US Route 2- which is now fully electrified.

Randy says Plug-In-North Central Washington was actually started in 2005…

Over the following 6 years, charging stations begins slowly appearing in a variety of places- but in 2011, Randy says, things began to pick up again…

So, what exactly is Charge Across Wa?

The Brooks will be driving the 2016 Nissan Leaf, nicknamed Bean, which has the larger, 30kw Lithium battery with about 100 miles in a full charge.

Each charging stop the Brooks make will include educational opportunities for locals to see, ride in and talk to owners of Electric Vehicles, from Volts to Leafs and Teslas.

If you would like to learn more about their journey, or reserve tickets for a charging stop- visit www.eventbrite.com- charge across washington.