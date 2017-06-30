Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search Crews Back On Lake Looking For Last Week’s Drowning Victim

In the Chelan Valley yesterday, social media was abuzz with the rumor that Chelan County Sheriff’s Office had recovered the body of last week’s drowning victim in the lower end of Lake Chelan.

Like so many other things you see and read on Facebook- it’s false, with just a sliver of truth.

With prime searching conditions yesterday, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did bring their helicopter back to the area yesterday to resume the search, and plan to send divers down today to look at a couple areas of interest, but there have been no confirmed sightings, and certainly no recovery.

23 year old Donghoon Lee, of Seattle, has been missing since Tuesday, June 20 after disappearing in Lake Chelan while swimming with friends.

Donghoon is a South Korean citizen attending the University of Washington on a student Visa.

An extensive search involving the Chelan County Sheriffs’ Helicopter, a dive team from Stevens County, and underwater cameras, search and rescue swimmers from Chelan County Fire District 7 and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol was launched and continued fro several days before it was suspended last weekend.

Multiple search and rescue boats, as well as divers will be on the lake today- please give them space to do their job.

Our job is to bring you confirmed, accurate information. Check back to KOZI website and Facebook page for any updates.