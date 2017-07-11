Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Presents Budget To County Commissioners- Seeking 2% Increase

As we look to years end– we also look to Budget Season.

Including the budget for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has sent in their budget request to Chelan County Commissioners, and are expecting to hear back on that early this month.

Sheriff Burnett says the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is operating on a 2017 budget of just under $10.54 million– and has asked for a 2% increase for 2018…

110717 CCSO Budget 1 :46 “…didn’t change much numbers.”

Sheriff Burnett explains that the 2018 budget must be wrapped up by the end of this year—but says the process began back in June…

110717 CCSO Budget 2 1:03 “…us our preliminary budget.”