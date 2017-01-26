Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Orders 14 AED’s For Patrol Vehicles

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office placed an order this week for new Automated External Defibrillator (AED’s) for some patrol vehicles.

The funds were made available to both the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Regional Impact Grant Program through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington and their crowd funding campaign, Give NCW.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says a total of nearly $28,000 was raised and split between the two jurisdictions…

With their cut of the grant funding, Sheriff Burnett said, they were able to purchase 14 AED units- a good start to their goal of 40…

