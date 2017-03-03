Chelan County Sheriff’s Office North End (Chelan) Deputies Take Home Top Awards

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office held their 3rd annual awards ceremony on Tuesday- with a spotlight on several of Chelan’s North Patrol deputies and staff.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett says two deputies were honored this year as Deputy of the Year- one of which is a deputy in the Chelan area…

030217 CCSO Annual Awards 1 1:21 “…to go in with them.”

Sheriff Burnett says a Chelan are deputy was also honored Tuesday with his Beyond The Badge Award…

030217 CCSO Annual Awards 2 1:01 “…well well deserved.”

A pair of retirees were also honored at the awards ceremony, both of which, Burnett says, are from the Chelan area…

030217 CCSO Annual Awards 3 :51 “…congratulations to levi.”

Also recognized at the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony was Deputy Brent Patterson, who retired in 2016.

Volunteer of the Year was Robert Inn, who works with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search And Rescue- and Support Staff of the Year was Rachel Jones in the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Records Department.