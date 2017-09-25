Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Joins New Multi Agency Digital Forensics Investigation Unit

A half dozen regional law enforcement agencies have entered an agreement to purchase software that can extract and analyze information from mobile devices and computers, including your cell phone…

092517 CCSO New Unit 1 :16 “…we share the cost on that.”

That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett…

092517 CCSO New Unit 2 :24 “…looking to see what you have.”

Burnett said forming the multi agency Digital Forensics Investigation Unit will expedite investigations that includes electronic devices…

092517 CCSO New Unit 3 :11 “…down the criminal process.”

The new software, purchased from Cellebrite Mobile Forensics is expected to arrive by the end of October and will be housed in the Wenatchee Police Station on a forensic recovery computer, already owned by the department.

Two officers, one from Wenatchee, the other from East Wenatchee, will make up the new Digital Forensics Investigation Unit…

092517 CCSO New Unit 4 :06 “…to be right there available.”