Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Bodies Found In Pickup Near Leavenworth- Family Searching For Dogs

The Chelan County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the bodies discovered last week near Leavenworth, as 24 year old Sarah Pischke, and her husband, 34 year old, Roger Marburger – both of Humble, Texas.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says the pair was found Tuesday, May 3rd in a vehicle near Chiwaukum Creek, between Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee…

It is currently unknown how the couple died, but an autopsy has ruled out foul play.

In a press release dated May 25, two days after the bodies were discovered, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said autopsy results did not reveal any trauma or fatal injuries.

Burnett says the investigation into the cause and manner of death is underway, including toxicology tests…

The investigation could take several more weeks.

The family of Sarah Pischke is now searching for a pair of dogs that belonged to Sarah-