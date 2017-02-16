Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Adds AED’s To Patrol Vehicles

After announcing grant funding last month, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is now celebrating a recent anonymous donation that will allow them to order additional AED Units.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says his office was recently handed a donation that will provide a big boost toward their goal of having an Automated External Defibrillator in every patrol vehicle…

021617 CCSO AED Donation 1 :54 “…so thank you again.”

Sheriff Burnett says the sheriff’s office will need roughly 40 AED Units to outfit every vehicle in their fleet…

021617 CCSO AED Donation 2 :46 “…and people calling 911.”

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can stop an irregular heart rhythm and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function. If it’s not treated within minutes, it quickly leads to death.