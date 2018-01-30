Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy U-Turn Gone Bad

According to a Washington State Patrol report, a Chelan County Sheriff’s deputy caused a two vehicle accident Saturday afternoon while attempting an improper u-turn on State Route 2 near the Big Y Cafe.

Chelan County Sheriff Deputy, Jeremy Mannin, was eastbound on State Route 2 when he observed a vehicle westbound at a high rate of speed. Deputy Mannin activated the lights on his patrol vehicle, pulled slightly to the right and attempted a u-turn, at which time he collided with a Ford F150 pickup– a command vehicle for Chelan County Fire District 6.

The collision occurred at about 1:30 pm Saturday afternoon near the Big Y in Peshastin. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

The Washington State Patrol report lists the cause of the accident as improper u-turn by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Charges: none.