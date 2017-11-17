Chelan County Sheriff Burnett Is Spending A Night In A Box Tonight

The forecast calls for a cold night tonight- which could make for an uncomfortable night for Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, who is taking part in an annual event highlighting and raising money for organizations who help the homeless.

The event is called Night In A Box- a movement started in 2012 and continues to grow each year.

He says he is prepared for a cold night– adding that the event is for a good cause…

