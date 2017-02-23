Chelan County Search & Rescue Called For Cross Country Skier With Broken Leg

On Monday, Chelan County Search and Rescue was called to the Blewett Pass area to help rescue a Shoreline man who had broken his leg while cross country skiing…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett. He said the man was skiing with his family in an isolated area off Highway 97 when he broke his leg…

Sheriff Burnett said up until that point it was a routine textbook search and rescue..

From the original 911 call at 3:40 pm, it took nearly 5 hours later to be loaded into a waiting ambulance.

Sheriff Burnett credits the family with doing the right thing…

The man is said to be recovering at home.