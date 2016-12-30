Chelan County Search And Rescue Mission Has Happy Ending

A search and rescue mission for a missing snowshoer in Chiwawa drainage area in Chelan County had a happy ending Wednesday.

Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division said Search & Rescue teams were called in Tuesday night on the missing snowshoer…

According to Magnussen, 60-year-old Wally Fosmore from Shoreline, Washington got disoriented and lost in the storm Tuesday evening…

Magnussen noted Fosmore is in good condition following his ordeal but cautions the public that cases like this one don’t often have a happy outcome, so to please be especially alert to the weather forecast when making plans to be outdoors in the backcountry this time of year.