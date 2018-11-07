Chelan County Reconsidering Bid Process

It’s the by-product of a booming economy – governments having trouble getting projects done at the expected estimated price. As a result, Chelan County has had to reconsider how it sends projects out to bid. Commissioner Doug England:

So the county is starting to send projects out to bid in pieces over time. One such project on the county’s plate is a school crossing in the Olds Station area. The traffic on Easy Street has increased considerably in the last few years, and the kids are having more difficulty crossing the street, which necessitates a more elaborate crossing. The county has also had trouble getting bids on its moderate waste facility, and is looking at piecing those projects out.