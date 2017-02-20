Chelan County PUD Seeks Community Input On Three Potential Substation Sites On Northshore

This Wednesday, Chelan County PUD officials will be hosting a public meeting to garner feedback regarding a proposed substation between Chelan and Manson.

Gary Price is an engineer with Chelan County PUD, and says they have honed in on three potential sites…

All three sites, Price says, are between Union Valley and Manson…

Chelan County PUD will now gather cost estimates, renderings and possible transmission and distribution tie-in locations- and will present that information for public feedback.

Price says there are a few ways to give your feedback, starting with Wednesday’s Community meeting, which will be held at Chelan City Hall, starting at 6PM…

Once a preferred site is chosen, and the green light is given, Price said it will take years to complete the project.

Again, the PUD northshore Substation Community Meeting will be held this Wednesday February 22nd at 6PM at Chelan City Hall.