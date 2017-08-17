Chelan County PUD Project To Restore Power To Communication Site On Slide Ridge

Two years ago, the First Creek Fire destroyed the communication towers at the top of Slide Ridge. Days earlier, the fire had destroyed the transmission lines that powered that station.

Last month, Chelan County PUD began the difficult task of replacing those transmission lines…

081717 PUD Slide Ridge 1 :28 “…we’re using steel poles.”

That’s John Goodwill, Chelan County PUD Project Manager…

081717 PUD Slide Ridge 2 :53 “…overhead power rebuild.”

Drivers are asked to use caution on South Lake Shore, Shady Pass and Slide Ridge Roads, be on the lookout for trucks and heavy equipment heading to and from the job site…

081717 PUD Slide Ridge 3 :24 “…see all this work.”

You can also follow progress on line at chelancountypud.org, look under learning center, click on in your neighborhood and find the slide ridge power line restoration project.