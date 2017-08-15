Chelan County PUD Looking Into Questions Regarding Advanced Two Way Meters

Chelan County PUD has asked for clarifications and more information from the vendors of the advanced digital two way meters, often referred to as Smart Meters, after a group of citizens from the Chelan Valley raised health concerns.

Kimberlee Craig, with Chelan County PUD, told KOZI that they have been looking into the possibility of changing over to the smart meters- but a small group of residents from the Chelan area raised their concerns…

081517 PUD Smart Meters 1 :35 “…to get more information.”

Another concern raised was privacy, but Craig says that has already been addressed…

081517 PUD Smart Meters 2 :28 “…customer information.”

Craig pointed out there are several benefits to the Advanced Digital Two Way Meters…

081517 PUD Smart Meters 3 :51 “…at the same time.”