Chelan County PUD Looking At Ambitious Performance Plan For 2018

One of the key topics at last week’s Chelan County PUD Commissioner meeting was their 2018 Performance Plan- with 321 projects planned for this year.

Commissioner, Randy Smith, told KOZI that the board is pleased with the detail and accountability built into the very ambitious plan…

011818 PUD Performance Plan 1 :44 “…most for the longest.”

Smith says the district’s performance plan for 2018 will focus on seven key areas…

011818 PUD Performance Plan 2 :35 “…load, it really is.”

The plan includes major investments in the dams and the electric grid, to provide customer value including low-cost, carbon free and highly reliable electric service, lake and river access from popular PUD parks and Public Power Benefit Projects.

To learn more about the 2018 Chelan County PUD Performance Plan- visit their website at chelanpud.org.