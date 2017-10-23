Chelan County PUD Holding Community Meeting On North Shore Substation

Chelan Valley residents are invited to a community update about building a new substation between Chelan and Manson Tuesday evening at 6pm…

That’s Chelan County PUD Commissioner, Randy Smith.

Chelan County PUD has been looking for a location between Chelan and Manson to build a new substation. Thus far, every potential site identified has been met with residential pushback…

Chelan PUD is hosting a community meeting to talk about the north shore substation tomorrow evening, Tuesday, October 24th, 6-8pm at the Chelan Fire Hall on Wapato.

The latest information about the project can be found on their website at chelanpud.org.

The PUD encourages public discussion- you can submit comments using the public comment form online at their website- or you can call the PUD at 661-4294.