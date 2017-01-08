[8/1/17] Chelan County PUD General Manager’s Contract Extended For Three Years

Posted in Public UtilityTagged , ,

Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright will be staying in his job for at least another four years, that after the PUD Commission unanimously approved a three-year extension to his contract that would run until 2021. PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna says the contract move actually dovetails in with the PUD’s strategic planning process:

073117 Wright Contract 1 :31 Q:”with that contract”

McKenna says Wright’s skill set and knowledge are of great value to the PUD:

073117 Wright Contract 2 :45 Q:”value in that”

That value could land Wright a job almost anywhere in the energy industry, but McKenna says the PUD is luck to have him stay right where he is:

073117 Wright Contract 3 :23 Q:”continue his contract”

Another plus for the PUD is that Wright’s base annual salary of more than 345-thousand dollars won’t change with the contract extension, although a retention clause was added, providing an annual payment of from one to five percent for each year Wright stays with the PUD, beginning at the end of this year.