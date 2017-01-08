Chelan County PUD General Manager’s Contract Extended For Three Years

Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright will be staying in his job for at least another four years, that after the PUD Commission unanimously approved a three-year extension to his contract that would run until 2021. PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna says the contract move actually dovetails in with the PUD’s strategic planning process:

073117 Wright Contract 1 :31 Q:”with that contract”

McKenna says Wright’s skill set and knowledge are of great value to the PUD:

073117 Wright Contract 2 :45 Q:”value in that”

That value could land Wright a job almost anywhere in the energy industry, but McKenna says the PUD is luck to have him stay right where he is:

073117 Wright Contract 3 :23 Q:”continue his contract”

Another plus for the PUD is that Wright’s base annual salary of more than 345-thousand dollars won’t change with the contract extension, although a retention clause was added, providing an annual payment of from one to five percent for each year Wright stays with the PUD, beginning at the end of this year.