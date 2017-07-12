Chelan County PUD Approves Moving Forward With Planning For Smart Meters

Early this week, Chelan County PUD commissioners voted to proceed with a plan to use two-way so called ‘smart meters’ as part of a new customer technology program.

The PUD has been researching the devices for more than a decade, and now, Customer Utility Manger, John Stohl, says it’s time to move forward with the new system that offers multiple benefits for the PUD and customers…

120717 PUD Smart Meters 1 :42 “…will have this capability.”

PUD commissioners were not unanimous in their decision to move forward with Smart Meters– the vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Ann Congdon casting the lone “no” vote…

120717 PUD Smart Meters 2 :35 “…everywhere, so I’m concerned.”

Congdon’s concerns were addressed by John Stohl, who had a different take on what health affects the new meters might bring…

120717 PUD Smart Meters 3 :43 “…not indicated its an issue.”

At this point, the PUD commission has only voted to proceed with the planning. The meters are 1-2 years away.



To learn more about radio frequencies, Smart Meters and Chelan County PUD’s plan to incorporate them into their billing process, check out their website at chelanpud.org.