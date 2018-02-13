Chelan County Public Works Looking For Lost Remote

Are you old enough to remember when you had to get up to change the channel on the television? Of course, that’s all changed and most of us don’t know what we would do without our remote.

You know that panicky feeling when the remote slips down between the couch cushions and you cant find it. That’s probably the feeling Kerm McClellan and the crew from Chelan County Public Works are feeling right now…

1

Again, that phone number is: 670-2314