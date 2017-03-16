Chelan County Offers Sandbag Making Material Ahead Of Potential Flooding

It’s been a soggy March for much of North Central Washington. Almost two inches of rain has been recorded in the area since the start of the month, including an inch in the last week alone, and a record single day total of 37-one hundredths-of-an-inch on Tuesday in Wenatchee.

In addition to being wet, March has also been quite warm, averaging ten degrees above the seasonal norms. The combination of increases in moisture and on the mercury also raises the potential for flooding around the region, something that Jill FitzSimmons of the Chelan County Public Works Department says they are already prepared for…

031617 Make A Sandbag 1 :20 “…if that should happen”

Although the process of filling and stacking sandbags sounds easy enough, FitzSimmons says there are some specific guidelines that first-timers should know and can learn when picking up their materials from the county’s five public works maintenance shops…

031617 Make A Sandbag 2 :43 “a structure, like a home”

Residents requiring sandbagging materials are asked to contact the foreman of their area maintenance district between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The five districts include Wenatchee, Entiat, Chelan and Manson, Leavenworth, which includes the Lake Wenatchee and Plain vicinities and Cashmere, which also serves Monitor and Dryden.