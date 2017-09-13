Chelan County Jail Inmate Found Dead In Cell

On 9/12/17 at 2:33 PM Rivercom received a 911 call from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center requesting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for an inmate who wasn’t breathing and CPR was initiated by jail staff. At 2:36 PM EMS arrived at the jail and provided further resuscitative measures which were unsuccessful. The deceased has been identified as Jeremy Lavender a 31 year old male of Okanogan, WA. Family members have been notified of the death. The deceased was turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office and is pending an autopsy.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the death. Wenatchee Police Department is the lead agency.

The investigation into this death is ongoing and there will be further information in a subsequent press release.