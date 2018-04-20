Chelan County Deputies Help Search For Manson Man Who Rode Bike To Flee From Corrections Supervisor

The long arm of the law, wasn’t quite long enough this week, when a Manson man out ran– or, rather- out bicycled law enforcement…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff’ Sergeant, Chris Foreman…

Multiple Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to aid in the search, but came up empty handed…

That search for Jesus Lulo Gonzales, on Wednesday afternoon, took place in the 100 block of the Lloyd Rd area in Manson.