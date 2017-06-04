Chelan County Continues Fight On Perception Regarding Cooperation With ICE

As Federal Immigration Officials set up arrests and deportations at the request of President Donald Trump and Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, Chelan County Commissioners say they are still fighting a perception that the county is not cooperating with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Chelan County Commissioner, Doug England, says that couldn’t be further from the truth..

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says holding anyone beyond their release date is against their constitutional rights under the 4th Amendment…

Last month, Chelan County Commissioners issued a statement reiterating their commitment to assisting Federal Immigration officials and upholding federal law.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Sheriff’s Association both released a statement last week explaining the difference between a detainer request and a judges warrant and that all of Washington’s 39 County Sheriff’s Offices continue to comply with state and federal law.