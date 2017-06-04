[4/6/17] Chelan County Continues Fight On Perception Regarding Cooperation With ICE

Posted in Local Government & Meetings

As Federal Immigration Officials set up arrests and deportations at the request of President Donald Trump and Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, Chelan County Commissioners say they are still fighting a perception that the county is not cooperating with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Chelan County Commissioner, Doug England, says that couldn’t be further from the truth..

040617 ICE Comments 1 1:03 “…be held past that either.”

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says holding anyone beyond their release date is against their constitutional rights under the 4th Amendment…

040617 ICE Comments 2 :27 “…charges on that person.”

Last month, Chelan County Commissioners issued a statement reiterating their commitment to assisting Federal Immigration officials and upholding federal law.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Sheriff’s Association both released a statement last week explaining the difference between a detainer request and a judges warrant and that all of Washington’s 39 County Sheriff’s Offices continue to comply with state and federal law.