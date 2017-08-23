Chelan County Commissioners Adopt Marijuana Regulations, Growers Association Announces Lawsuit

Chelan County Commissioners adopted regulations on the growing and processing of marijuana. For months now, Commissioners have tried to implement a moratorium on outdoor growing of pot, addressing complaints from residents about the smell and other concerns. Commissioner Doug England says it’s been tough to do:

England says there’s one group that is most up in arms about the regulations:

County planners say most producers now operating would be out of compliance with the draft ordinance. The Central Washington Growers Association, comprised of local cannabis producers, believes the rules as written would shut down all but a handful of the county’s 38 licensed farms.

The adoption of the regulations is hardly the last you’ll hear of the matter, with the Commission already served notice that they’re being sued by the Growers Association.