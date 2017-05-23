Chelan County Called Out On Two Search And Rescue Operations Over Weekend

Press Release:

On May 22, 2017 Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on two search and rescue operations during the weekend.

The first was reported on Saturday, May 20 at 2:15pm when a caller reported they were with a group at Cantaloupe Island Crag in the Icicle Drainage and had an injured member in their party. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Cascade Ambulance, Chelan County Mountain Rescue responded. The patient, 22 year old Lauren Adkins of Redmond had twisted her ankle approximately 1800 vertical feet above the roadway on an extremely steep trail. A ground team of Search and Rescue members and medics were deployed. Medics were able to splint her ankle and she walked out with assistance at approximately 2015 hours. Adkins refused transport to the hospital.

The second was reported on Sunday, May 21 shortly after 11:00am when a caller reported a mountain bike accident on the Xanadu Trail in the Derby Canyon area of Peshastin. 42 year old Jennifer Eichorn sustained a broken leg in the mountain bike accident. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Cascade Ambulance, and Chelan County Fire District 6 personnel responded to conduct the rescue. Ms. Eichorn was transported by wheeled litter to a Sheriff’s Office UTV outfitted with a carrier, which then took her to a waiting ambulance on the roadway. Eichorn was transported to Central Washington Hospital at approximately 1630 hours.