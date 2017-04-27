Chelan County Assessor Coming To Chelan And Manson Next Week For Community Meetings

Chelan County Assessor, Deanna Walters, will be in town next week for a pair of community meetings aimed at helping citizens to better understand the assessed value of their property.

Walters says they have already held meetings in Entiat, Wenatchee and Leavenworth and they have one tonight in Lake Wenatchee. Then, she says, they will be heading to the Lake Chelan Valley…

Those meetings will be held in Chelan on Wednesday, May 3rd at Chelan City Hall and in Manson on Thursday, May 4th in at the Manson Grange Hall. Both meetings run 7PM – 8PM.

Walters says anyone who is interested in learning more, or has any questions about their Assessed value should attend one of the two meetings…

