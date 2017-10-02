Chelan County Announces Curbside Recycling For Manson Businesses Will Stop

Commercial curbside recycling suspended in Manson

Chelan County is working to come up with new solution for businesses

MANSON – Curbside recycling service for businesses in the Manson area has been suspended until Chelan County and a local waste disposal contractor are able to work out a new solution for the community.

Up until January, the City of Chelan had been providing curbside service to Manson businesses for some 20 years under an agreement with Chelan County. However, those services were ended because of a lack of funding and a continued decline in the value of recyclable materials, said Brenda Blanchfield, solid waste coordinator for Chelan County Public Works.

“To continue the commercial service was just too costly,” Blanchfield said.

Instead, the county is working to reach an agreement with Zippy Disposal Services, a local business that provides waste disposal services to the City of Chelan as well as communities in Okanogan and Douglas counties. Chelan County hopes to have by April a draft plan for commercial service in Manson. The public, as well as local and state agencies, would be asked to comment on the plan at that time.

“We hope we can come up with a solution with Zippy Disposal to provide recycling collection services for the businesses,” Blanchfield said.

Manson businesses can still take their recyclables to the nearby North Chelan Recycling Center, 23235 Highway 97A. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Tuesday through Saturday. The recycling center is a free service.

A free recycling site for residents is available at the Red Apple Market parking lot on Quetilquasoon Road. Several bins there accept paper, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, grocery bags, aluminum cans, cardboard and glass.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to dump garbage in the recycling bins or at the recycling site. The site at Red Apple Market is being monitored by security cameras. Dumping garbage is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $250 fine, according to Chelan County code.