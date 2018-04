Chelan City Wide Clean Up Day Is Set For Friday

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, is hoping for a huge turnout for Friday’s City-Wide Clean Up Day…

Mayor Cooney says this Friday’s City wide clean up is not intended for shrubs and tree trimmings. The city is hosting two free brush dump weekends at the Recycle Center in May.

Those dates are Friday May 11 and Saturday, 12 as well as the following weekend, Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19.