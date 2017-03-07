Chelan City Council Will Begin Process To Refill Vacant Receptionist Position

Chelan City Council approved a motion during their regular council meeting last week, to refill a position that has been vacant since 2012.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, told KOZI that the action began as a discussion to consider recovering the absorbed clerical position, and quickly turned into a motion that was then unanimously passed…

Current City Clerk, Peri Gallucci says the city will now finalize a job description for council approval at their July 11 meeting before the position is officially opened.